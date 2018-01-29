Leeds poverty campaigner's trip to Westminster

A campaigner from Leeds took her fight against extreme poverty to Westminster as part of a youth ambassador programme.

ONE Campaign member Gertrude Asumadu, 24, of Gipton, wants to raise the profile of UK aid ahead of a Global Partnership for Education summit.

She wants to increase the number of school places for girls in developing countries and has met Richard Burgon, MP for Leeds East.

Ms Asumadu said: “Campaigning like this helps me contribute to helping solve issues around the world. I’ve got roots in Africa, so I feel very close to this and really want to help.”



She was attending an event which marked the end of the year-long programme, where along with more than 50 other young campaigners from around the UK, they lobbied their MPs and

highlighted things the Government could do to help end extreme poverty.



And she has previously met her MP, Richard Burgon, where they were discussed how to raise the profile of UK aid an upcoming summit, the Global Partnership for Education (GPE).



The GPE will be holding its replenishment summit in Dakar, Senegal, on February 2.

They hope to raise $3.1 billion, which they will use to help education millions of children in the world’s poorest countries.