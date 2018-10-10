Leeds premiere for new documentary film about boxing hero Josh Warrington

His sporting success story was most definitely made in Leeds.

So where better for a major new documentary film about boxing hero Josh Warrington to have its premiere than one of the city’s grandest buildings?

A still from Fighting For A City.

The first public screening of Josh Warrington: Fighting For A City will take place at Leeds Town Hall on Thursday, November 1.

The screening, which will also mark the start of this year’s Leeds International Film Festival, will be attended by Josh.

Today he said the red carpet event would be an “incredibly proud moment”, adding: “The people of Leeds have always been so amazingly supportive and they’ve been with me every step of the way, so to be sharing this story with them will be really special.”

Filmed over a period of two years, the documentary goes behind the scenes with Josh as he follows his dream of winning the IBF featherweight world title – an ambition he finally realised by beating Lee Selby in front of a raucous hometown crowd at Leeds United’s Elland Road ground in May.

Made by Leeds-based Moneyglass Films with support from Screen Yorkshire’s Yorkshire Content Fund, it will also get a home entertainment release through Universal on DVD and digital download on November 26.

Producer Nick Ryle said: “We just knew that the combination of a talented, determined young man like Josh and a uniquely passionate set of fans was bound to give us drama.

“But for it to culminate as it did on that extraordinary night in May was beyond our wildest dreams.

“To be able to capture Josh, his dad, Sean, his family and team on their journey has been an incredible privilege.

“We believe we’ve now delivered a film that is both intimate and epic and which both boxer and city can be proud of.”

Taking place for the 32nd time, the Leeds International Film Festival runs until November 15.

Other films confirmed for screenings include political satire Sorry To Bother You and Mike Leigh’s much-anticipated Peterloo.

The list of venues, meanwhile, includes Hyde Park Picture House, Everyman Leeds and Vue at The Light as well as the Town Hall.

The festival is being organised by Leeds City Council with support from the Leeds 2023 cultural initiative.

Tickets and passes for the full programme go on sale at 10am tomorrow, visit www.leedsfilmcity.com or ring 0113 376 0318 for more details.