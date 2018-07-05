Leeds primary school head charged with child sex offences appears at crown court

Have your say

THE headteacher of a Leeds primary school charged with ten sex offences involving a teenage boy has appeared before a crown court.

Robin Scott, who has also been charged with a further grooming offence involving a young teenage boy, appeared at Derby Crown Court via video link for a pre-trial preparation hearing earlier today (Thurs July 5).

No pleas were entered and the case was adjourned to July 17 for a further pre trial prepation hearing.

Scott was remanded in custody.

The Yorkshire Evening Post understands Scott was the headmaster of Woodlesford Primary School at the time of his arrest.

Scott, 53, appeared before Chesterfield Magistrates Court last month to face the charges which are alleged to have been committed in Glossop, Derbyshire.

Scott, of Wycar, Bedale, North Yorkshire, has been charged with ten sex offences involving a teenage boy aged under 16.

The offences are said to have been committed between February 2017 and June 2018.

Scott is also charged with an offence of meeting the same youngster following grooming between January 2017 and June 2018.

A spokesman for Leeds City Council said last month: “We have been made aware of a criminal investigation by Derbyshire Constabulary into a member of staff from a Leeds school.

"The investigation relates to activity in Derbyshire. The member of staff has been suspended with immediate effect.

“We are supporting the school and also Derbyshire Constabulary with their investigation."