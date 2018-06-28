Leeds religion tutor sexually assaulted eight-year-old girl as her gave her home lesson

A RELIGION tutor sexually assaulted an eight year old girl in her own home as he gave her a lesson in Islamic studies.

Mohammed Mustafa Idris was jailed for five years today after a jury heard how the victim was left in pain and deeply distressed after the attack.

Idris, 46, was found guilty of sexual assault on a child under the age of 13 after a trial at Leeds Crown Court.

Jurors heard Idris worked as a tutor and was paid by the victim's parents to give the youngster lessons at their home in Leeds.

Idris, of Autumn Avenue, Hyde Park, carried out the sex assault while the girl's parents were in another room of the property.

Other children were also present when Idris preyed upon the girl but were unaware of the offence.

Leeds Crown Crown Court heard the child told her mother about the incident as she was in pain.

Idris was arrested but continued to deny any wrongdoing. He was found guilty after a four-day trial.

Sentencing Idris, Recorder Anthony Hawks described the offence was a "gross breach of trust".

He said Idris had shown no remorse for what he had done.

Recorder Hawks told the defendant: "You forced that child to go through the process of being cross-examined about her allegation.

"The offence was obviously a very serious one.

"(The victim) was a young child who was entitled to your protection while she was in your care.

"Your offending is aggravated by the fact that this was a gross breach of trust.

"This was a very young girl who was in your care for religious education."

Idris was told he must also go on the sex offender register for life.

During the trial, the court heard Idris moved to the UK after fleeing Sudan.

Rebecca Young, mitigating, said Idris continued to deny the offence.

Miss Young described the offence as "out of character" for her client.