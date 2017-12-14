Leeds road closed after black ice causes seven cars to crash

A road in Leeds has been closed by police after black ice led to a collision involving seven cars.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were all called to the scene at around 8.20am today.

A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said seven cars had collided in Well House Crescent when vehicles began been skidding on black ice.

One woman has been taken to hospital with a suspected neck injury following the crash.

The council has been alerted and the road remains closed at present, the police said.

One twitter user, @BleachingAgent, shared a picture of the scene and took the council to task.

The tweet said: "Loads of us took photos of you gritting our street MINUTES after five consecutive crashes due to horrendous ice (and lack of grit). Gritter in the back. Outside the police barrier."

