Leeds road to shut for weeks during gas pipe works

Drivers may need to plan ahead before a Leeds road is shut for a month.

Branch Road in Armley, which leads to the A647 Armley Road and Town Street, will close to vehicles for around four weeks from Tuesday.

During this time the only access to Branch Road will be for residents accessing Beech Avenue and business deliveries, and there will be no through route. A full diversion route will be displayed but pedestrians can still use the road.

The “essential” project is part of Northern Gas Network’s development of infrastructure and will involve replacing existing metal mains with more durable plastic pipes to “ensure the continued safe and reliable supply of gas to customers in the area for years to come”.

Engineers will be working between 8am and 5pm from Monday to Friday, and extended working hours will be set if needed.

The company has invested £60,000 in and around Branch Road.

Josh Hampshire, operations manager at Northern Gas Networks said: “We have been working closely with Leeds City Council to carefully plan these works in order to minimise disruption to customers.”