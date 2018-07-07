Leeds roars with jubilation as England beat Sweden 2-0

Jubilation across Leeds erupted as England won itself a place in the World Cup semi-finals for the first time since 1990 today.

City centre streets and squares rocked as the Three Lions cruised to a 2-0 victory over Sweden.

A tense moment in Leeds during the match.



Pubs were packed out as punters draped in St George’s flags came together for the match, which took place in Samara, Russia.



Millennium Square was at capacity, having to turn some disappointed fans away to find another screen to gather round just before kick-off.



Those inside made themselves heard, though, roaring in unison as Harry Maguire and Dele Alli headed home in the 30th and 58th minutes – and of course at the final whistle.



England supporter Jack Lawtey, 28, of the Calls, said: “I’m very happy. It didn’t really get mean-spirited, it was a nice refreshing change from that Columbia game. There seemed to be a mutual respect.



“I think the occasion got to Sweden but England overcame that trepidation.



“It never looked like we were going to lose.”



His partner, Swedish expatriate Linn Boldt-Christmas, 23, said she was very proud of her nation.



The University of Leeds Physics and Astronomy research student said: “We’re a small country and it was nice to get as far as we did.



“It wasn’t a total surprise to lose to England because they’ve been diamonds since day one whereas many of our goals came from penalties.



“It would have been nice to have gotten a goal even in a loss but that didn’t happen - England was unfortunately just the better team, and at least it was a nice clean game.



“And in the end we already did what really matters: knocking Germany out!”

The Germans beat Sweden with a injury-time free kick move in their group game, but the latter's combined wins helped to put the 2014 victors out of this year's competition.

Pubs in the city will have done a brilliant afternoon of business as people piled in for the quarter-final.

Jess Hidle, manager at Editor's Draft on Wellington Street, said: "It was a worrying start. There was not that many people. Half an hour before kick off they all came in."

England's semi-final will be against Russia or Croatia on Wednesday from 7pm.