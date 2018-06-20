Leeds rush hour bicycle ride for Clean Air Day

A rush hour bicycle ride will take place in Leeds to promote greener transport methods.

Healthy Air Leeds is due to conduct the event tomorrow – Clean Air Day.

It comes after Leeds City Council this week said that buses, coaches and HGVs could be charged £50 per day to enter a Clean Air Zone in the city from January 2020, but private cars would not be subject to the payment.

Rachel Hartshorne, founder and co-ordinator of Healthy Air Leeds, said: “The council’s clean air zone plans do not encourage people to leave their cars at home for short journeys. We need to radically reduce the number of cars driving in and around Leeds and give people affordable and reliable public transport as well as safe walking and cycling routes across the city .”

“The rush hour ride is a great way to bring everyone together and demonstrate what you can do to help lower air pollution.

“Events such as the Sky Ride and Tour De Yorkshire really show how much better Leeds city centre is without cars clogging it up; we’d love to see more space for cyclists and pedestrians than drivers.”

She will be attending the Body Shop Clean Air Day event on Briggate from 6pm, where the cycle ride is finishing after a 5pm meet-up at City Square.

Meanwhile, White Rose Shopping Centre introduced a ‘Smoke and Vape Free Zone’ in its outdoor leisure area, The Village, ahead of the day.