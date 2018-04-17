Leeds's Papaya restaurant allowed later service despite concerns

An Indian restaurant in Leeds is now allowed to serve food and drink late into the night after councillors had expressed concerns.

Members of Leeds City Council’s Licensing Committee today approved an application for a premises licence made by Baboshka Limited for Papaya on Bradford Road, Stanningley, Pudsey.

The site was previously licensed as the Farmers pub and the restaurant owners had asked to supply late night refreshment between 11pm and 2.30am, with alcohol sales between 3pm and 2am. But the committee allowed alcohol to be sold until 1.30am, with the premises having to close at 2am.

Calverley and Farsley ward councillors Andrew Carter, Amanda Carter and Rod Wood had submitted a written representation about the plans, sharing concerns that the restaurant is too close to homes on Peckover Drive to warrant a licence as late at 2.30am.

They wrote: “Our conclusion is that from the late evening, into the early hours of the morning, this would be a bar.”

However Anthony Horne, a solicitor for Papaya, told the committee: “It’s not a bar, it’s a dedicated restaurant, and we’ve agreed a police condition that alcohol will only be served with table meals.”

He added that the restaurant would put signs up asking customers to leave quietly.