Leeds's Temple Learning Academy stages its own Royal wedding

A Leeds school put on a mock Royal wedding for pupils and parents to enjoy ahead of the real thing this weekend.

Temple Learning Academy in Halton Moor put on the ceremony this afternoon to celebrate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tying the knot at Windsor Castle on Saturday.

Reception children Brooke Bonner-Loveday and Mark Walton, both aged five, were the ones exchanging the “vows”.

Teacher Mel Walmsley said: “The children were excited about the Royal wedding and had begun asking questions about it.

“This made our jobs so easy as they were hugely enthusiastic.

“Parents are tremendously supportive of our school and proved this today by the sheer volume that attended. They also provided the floral decorations and made the wedding cake.

“We enjoyed a traditional ceremony followed by a picnic and dancing.

“There were cake and hat competitions judged by our chair of governors.”

As well as reception, years one and seven were also involved in the celebrations.

Mrs Walmsley said year seven pupils enjoyed teaching the younger children the Macarena – a chart music dance which became popular in the 1990s and has become a standard song played at weddings ever since.

The school was opened in 2015 because of a lack of school places in the surrounding area and currently has a reception, and years one, two and seven.