Leeds's Thorpe Primary School pupils explore identity through art

An innovative arts project co-curated by an arts and social change charity invited artists from across Leeds to work with pupils at a city primary school.

‘I Am’ was set up by Space2 to help the children at Thorpe Primary School explore their own identity using a range of different art forms.

Faye Clayton from Thorpe Primary School takes part in the 'I Am' arts project by creating her shoebox. Picture Scott Merrylees.

Over the past three months pupils have been creating personalised bird boxes, writing poems, expressing their identity through dance, creating new songs and making individual decorated shoeboxes.

Emma Tregidden, creative director of Space2, said: “The children have produced some truly beautiful work.”

The project culminated in an exhibition at the school.