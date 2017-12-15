Leeds’s West Yorkshire Playhouse secures multi-million funding towards landmark redevelopment

Arts Council England today confirmed a total grant of £6.6m towards the landmark redevelopment of West Yorkshire Playhouse in Leeds.

The project has now also been granted planning consent, thereby giving the green light for a transformational moment in the theatre’s history.

The £14m project, led by Leeds City Council, will be funded by £4.4m from the City Council and £3m from the Playhouse’s own resources (including ongoing fundraising), alongside the Arts Council England contribution.

The plans will deliver a full modernisation of the building, including the addition of the new Bramall Rock Void studio theatre space, significantly improved access across the theatre, and a brand new city-facing entrance.

West Yorkshire Playhouse Executive Director Robin Hawkes said: “This is a fantastic combination of news to receive just before Christmas. It is the culmination of nearly five years of hard work by so many people both at the Playhouse and at the Council, and means we can go into the New Year planning positively for a new era for our theatre. We are very grateful to partners at Arts Council England for putting their trust in us to deliver this brilliant project as well as for their ongoing input, guidance and support, and we look forward to giving Leeds the 21st Century theatre it deserves.”

West Yorkshire Playhouse artistic director, James Brining, said: “The Playhouse is used and loved by hundreds of thousands of people every year. The opportunity to make the theatre even more accessible, welcoming and fit for purpose for the 21st Century is one we relish. We take the responsibility of refashioning the Playhouse extremely seriously and look forward to many more years of fantastic theatre here in Leeds when we open the doors of the new Playhouse in 2019.”

Leader of Leeds City Council Councillor Judith Blake added: “We are absolutely thrilled that this exciting project to transform one of our city’s most prominent and respected arts institutions has secured funding so pivotal to its continued progress. Working alongside our partners at West Yorkshire Playhouse for the past few years, our shared vision has been to reshape the venue into a modern, state-of-the-art theatre which is the focal point of a new cultural hub for the whole city to enjoy. This announcement will allow us to take a giant leap towards making that vision a reality, improving and securing the Playhouse and further enhancing our city’s world class cultural offering for future generations.”

Sarah Maxfield, Area Director North, Arts Council England said “I’m pleased that we have been able to support the exciting refurbishment plans for West Yorkshire Playhouse through our National Lottery funded capital programme. The plans to modernise the building mean that artists, participants and audiences will have an even better experience as one of the North’s leading theatres, and I look forward to seeing how the work progresses.”

The Playhouse will continue to stage work during the redevelopment process, temporarily transforming a workshop space on the theatre’s site into a substantial 350 seat Pop Up theatre.