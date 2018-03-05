Leeds school set to get a £4.5m extension

LEEDS City Council has appointed a contractor for £4.5m extension and refurbishment project at a Leeds primary school.

Contractor ISG will complete the extension and refurbishment project at Hunslet Moor Primary School.

It will enable the school to increase its intake from 45 to 60 pupil places from September 2018, increasing overall capacity at the primary school from 315 to 420 pupils. A new two-storey steel frame extension will link into the existing school and provide an extra six classrooms, alongside three new group rooms. The main school building will be refurbished and reconfigured to create a further three classrooms and a new kitchen. The school will remain open throughout the duration of the project, with ISG carefully phasing the programme to carry out work out of school hours and during holiday periods.

The work is scheduled to be completed in late autumn this year. Steve Walker, Leeds City Council’s director for children and families said: “Our ambition is for Leeds to be the best city to live and grow up in.

“The work at Hunslet Moor Primary, which was approved at executive board in September 2016, is part of our ongoing programme of work ensuring families in Leeds have access to good learning places locally.

“Since 2009 the learning places programme has provided an additional 1600 reception places across the city.

“I’d like to thank the school and the local community for bearing with us while the building work takes place. I look forward to seeing the new, improved school.”

The Hunslet Moor Primary School project is one of three education schemes ISG is working on in the Leeds area,.

ISG is also working on the the £14m Leeds Arts University extension and a £3.7m refurbishment to an all-through academy in Morley.

Tim Harvey, regional director for ISG, said: “Across the region we currently have around £28m worth of education projects on site, and recently handed over a further framework project, with the opening of the new £10m Temple Learning Academy in Leeds. It is inspiring to see the transformational change these new facilities have.”