Leeds schoolgirl, 12, dies after being hit by a car when crossing the road in Leeds

A 12-year-old girl has died after being critically-injured in a road collision in Leeds.

Hoshi Naylor was hurt in the incident just before 6.30pm on Thursday, January 4, on the Ring Road at Seacroft, close to the roundabout junction with the A58 Wetherby Road.

Police said she had been crossing the road with her 11-year-old brother when she was involved in a collision with a red Vauxhall Corsa which was travelling in the direction of York Road.

The driver of the Corsa, a 36-year-old man, stopped at the scene and was spoken to by officers.

Hoshi was in a critical condition in hospital since the incident and died from her injuries on Thursday last week, police confirmed today.

A renewed appeal has been made for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Sergeant Ann Drury, of West Yorkshire Police Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: “This is obviously a very difficult time for Hoshi’s family and we are doing everything we can to support them. We are continuing to appeal for information and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw the movements of Hoshi and her brother or the red Vauxhall Corsa in the time leading up to the collision.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting 1464 of January 4.