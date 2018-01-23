Leeds schools hit with 'inadequate' watchdog rating

Two west Leeds schools have been deemed ‘inadequate’ after inspections by the education watchdog.

Ofsted inspectors raised concerns about the effectiveness of both Bramley Primary School and Calverley Parkside Primary School in reports published this week.

Calverley Parkside Primary School.

The report into the Bramley school, following an inspection in November, reads: “Attendance has declined and is now below the national average.

“A significant proportion of disadvantaged pupils are persistently absent.”

It also adds that the leadership of teaching and learning “has been weak and the quality of teaching, learning and assessment has not improved quickly enough”.

The school has performed below the government’s floor targets for the past two years, it reads.

Inspectors said it requires special measures and rated it 'inadequate' in four out of five key areas.

These were: the effectiveness of leadership and management; the quality of teaching, learning and assessment; outcomes for pupils; and early years provision.

Headteacher Dawn Herriott said: “We are hugely disappointed with the outcomes of the report and are eager to make swift improvements.

"We started implementing many changes even before the inspection took place, all aimed at providing the best possible education for our pupils. In order to bring about rapid improvements we are being supported by an outstanding Leeds school, other local schools in our alliance as well as the local authority.

"Happily, the Ofsted report does acknowledge a number of strengths in our school including that children feel safe at school, and how polite, respectful and confident our pupils are, which is something for them all to be very proud of.”

Leadership and early years provision were branded inadequate at Calverley Parkside following an inspection in December.

Its report reads: “The arrangements for safeguarding are not effective.

“Records show that concerns about children’s safety and welfare are not always acted upon in a timely and effective way. This is unacceptable.”

Headteacher Tony Lavelle, senior leaders and governors did “not have the capacity to tackle important weaknesses and inconsistencies in key areas of the school’s work,” it reads.

"Until recently, the governing body has been weak and ineffective," it adds.

And "too often, pupils’ progress is held back because the work they are set is not well matched to their interests and different levels of ability".

Acting headteacher Kerry Wright said: “We are very proud of our school and the hard work and commitment shown by our staff and pupils on a daily basis, however, we are not complacent and are always looking for ways to improve.

"We agree with the inspector’s judgements and have already started to tackle the concerns; we have already addressed the Safeguarding queries and strengthened Leadership capacity.

"We are determined to continue to rise to the challenges ahead and ensure the best outcomes for our children.”