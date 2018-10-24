`

Leeds shed company fined £200k over death of worker in forklift truck accident

A Leeds-based garden shed manufacturing company has been fined more than £200,000 for safety breaches after a worker was killed.

Andrew Hanshaw, 44, died in 2012 after being struck by a forklift truck.

Woodlands Homecare Ltd of Railway House, Calverley Lane, Rodley, pleaded guilty to breaching the Health & Safety at Work Act and was fined £233,334 with £21,620 costs.

After the hearing, Health and Safety Executive inspector Rachel Brittain said: “This was a tragic and wholly avoidable incident, caused by the failure of the company to implement the findings of their own transport plan.

"Vehicles at work continue to be a major cause of fatal and major injuries.”