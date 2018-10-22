Leeds show Emmerdale up for 13 gongs at Inside Soap Awards

Leeds-based soap Emmerdale is in the running for 13 gongs at the Inside Soap Awards tonight.

Second in the nominations count only to Coronation Street, which is up for 18 awards, the Kirkstall Road-produced ITV drama could grab a victory in the Best Actress, Best Soap and Best Shock Twist categories among others.

While public voting - for the final four in each list - has now closed, fans can still name their Best Soap up until noon today.

The full shortlist for the awards is as follow:

Best Actor

Jack P Shepherd (David Platt, Coronation Street)

Shayne Ward (Aidan Connor, Coronation Street)

Danny Dyer (Mick Carter, EastEnders)

Gregory Finnegan (James Nightingale, Hollyoaks)

Best Actress

Lucy Fallon (Bethany Platt, Coronation Street)

Catherine Tyldesley (Eva Price, Coronation Street)

Bonnie Langford (Carmel Kazemi, EastEnders)

Emma Atkins (Charity Dingle, Emmerdale)

Best Bad Boy

Connor McIntyre (Pat Phelan, Coronation Street)

Ricky Champ (Stuart Highway, EastEnders)

Thomas Atkinson (Lachlan White, Emmerdale)

Ned Porteous (Joe Tate, Emmerdale)

Best Bad Girl

Mollie Winnard (Kayla Clifton, Coronation Street)

Tanya Franks (Rainie Branning, EastEnders)

Sally Dexter (Faith Dingle, Emmerdale)

Tamara Wall (Grace Black, Hollyoaks)

Funniest Male

Joe Duttine (Tim Metcalfe, Coronation Street)

Simon Gregson (Steve McDonald, Coronation Street)

Mark Charnock (Marlon Dingle, Emmerdale)

Shaun Thomas (Gerry Roberts, Emmerdale)

Funniest Female

Dolly-Rose Campbell (Gemma Winter, Coronation Street)

Tameka Empson (Kim Fox-Hubbard, EastEnders)

Lorraine Stanley (Karen Taylor, EastEnders)

Nicole Barber-Lane (Myra McQueen, Hollyoaks)

Best Newcomer

James Burrows (Ali Neeson, Coronation Street)

Tony Clay (Callum 'Halfway' Highway, EastEnders)

Ash Palmisciano (Matty Barton, Emmerdale)

Rishi Nair (Sami Maalik, Hollyoaks)

Best Young Actor

Kyran Bowes (Jack Webster, Coronation Street)

Maisie Smith (Tiffany Butcher, EastEnders)

Isobel Steele (Liv Flaherty, Emmerdale)

Aedan Duckworth (Oliver Morgan, Hollyoaks)

Best Partnership

Julia Goulding & Jack P Shepherd (Shona Ramsey & David Platt, Coronation Street)

Danny Dyer & Kellie Bright (Mick & Linda Carter, EastEnders)

Danny Miller and Ryan Hawley (Aaron Dingle & Robert Sugden, Emmerdale)

Jacob Roberts & Adam Woodward (Damon Kinsella & Brody Hudson, Hollyoaks)

Best Show-Stopper

Aidan takes his own life (Coronation Street)

Phelan's last stand (Coronation Street)

Keegan and Shakil's attack (EastEnders)

High school explosion / Neeta dies (Hollyoaks)

Best Shock Twist

Anna returns – and kills Phelan (Coronation Street)

Lachlan kills Gerry (Emmerdale)

Moira gives birth (Emmerdale)

Nico's alive / Sienna kills Nico (Hollyoaks)

Best Exit

Connor McIntyre (Pat Phelan, Coronation Street)

Shayne Ward (Aidan Connor, Coronation Street)

Shaheen Jafargholi (Shakil Kazemi, EastEnders)

Shaun Thomas (Gerry Roberts, Emmerdale)

Best Drama Star

William Beck (Dylan Keogh, Casualty)

Chelsea Halfpenny (Alicia Munroe, Casualty)

Amanda Mealing (Connie Beauchamp, Casualty)

Rosie Marcel (Jac Naylor, Holby City)

Best Drama Storyline

Alicia's assault (Casualty)

Connie's cancer (Casualty)

John Gaskell's journey to the dark side (Holby City)

The hospital shooting (Holby City)

Best Daytime Soap

Doctors

Home and Away

Neighbours

Best Daytime Star

Chris Walker (Rob Hollins, Doctors)

Ray Meagher (Alf Stewart, Home and Away)

Jake Ryan (Ryan 'Robbo' Shaw, Home and Away)

Jackie Woodburne (Susan Kennedy, Neighbours)

Best Soap

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks