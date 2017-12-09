Leeds snow forecast DOWNGRADED for Sunday

Have your say

We thought Snowmageddon was on its way to Leeds.

But the Met Office has now revised its predictions of heavy snow affecting Leeds on Sunday.

Although a yellow warning is still in force, the forecast is now for light snow and sleet showers rather than heavy falls.

There is still a chance of heavier snowfall on moors and hills in Yorkshire, and other northern parts of the UK, including Scotland and Northern Ireland, are likely to be badly affected.

Temperatures will peak at around four degrees above freezing.