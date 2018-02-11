Leeds Sports Awards: Rhinos to be honoured as ‘Pride of Leeds’

They’re the record-breakers who’ve flown the flag for Leeds and have a bulging trophy cabinet to prove it.

And the staggering list of achievements of Leeds Rhinos will be honoured next month, when the players will take to the stage to receive a special award.

The club will be recognised for their latest triumph - victory in the 2017 Super League Grand Final - during the prestigious Leeds Sports Awards.

The ceremony, sponsored by LeedsBID, pays tribute to the city’s sporting talent and will be held at the First Direct Arena for the 15th year on March 1.

A new Sporting Pride of Leeds award will be presented for the first time this year at the event to the entire Rhinos team, organised have revealed.

The accolade has been introduced to recognise an individual - or team - who have united Leeds through their achievements and helped to raise the profile of the city.

Gary Hetherington, chief executive of Leeds Rhinos, told the YEP: “One of our main goals 20 years ago was to build a team the city could be proud of and this special award is a wonderful recognition for all who have played a part in the Leeds Rhinos success.”

The ceremony next month, hosted by BBC sports journalist Tanya Arnold, will honour athletes of all levels, from professional to grass roots, alongside coaches, administrators and volunteers.

High-profile finalists this year include boxers Nicola Adams OBE and Josh Warrington and Rhinos stars Stevie Ward, Lois Forsell and Brian McDermott.

Organisers say a record of more than 800 tickets have been sold for the awards dinner.

For last-minute ceremony tickets, or more information, email leedssportsawards@bananakick.com