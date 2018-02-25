Leeds Stainbeck Lane dug up again after days for urgent gas repairs

A road which was resurfaced to an “immaculate” condition following complaints over potholes has been dug up again just days later after urgent repairs to gas mains were needed.

People living along Stainbeck Lane in Chapel Allerton say they endured crumbling tarmac and wonky paving stones before Leeds City Council was able to carry out the resurfacing.

Council contractors finished the repair job a week ago, to the delight of householders.

But just seven days later, workers from Northern Gas Networks drilled through the new pavement and dug a hole in the road, in between the Scott Hall Road roundabout and the centre of Chapel Allerton.

As part of the job they have installed a large manhole cover in the road, close to the junction with Henconner Lane, and have erected temporary traffic lights, said nearby householder Bryan Smith.

Mr Smith, 77, of Quarrie Dene Court, said: “We had been asking the council to resurface the road and the paths for quite some time.

“It was absolutely immaculate. The surface was perfect.

“Then all of a sudden these gas vans turn up and they start drilling holes in the pavement and now there’s a great big hole in the middle of the road.

“It’s a really large manhole, about the size of a small car. The timing is awful.”

According to information on the Northern Gas Networks website, the roadworks are planned to last up until February 27.

It said: “We are carrying out essential gas repair works.

“This is to ensure that we continue to provide the safest and most reliable service to local residents and businesses.”

A spokeswoman for Northern Gas Networks confirmed the work was taking place and apologised for any inconvenience.

She said: “I can confirm that we are carrying out emergency repair work in this area and will also be on site on Monday.

“We are also carrying out remedial repair works to the road plates in the area.

“We apologise for any inconvenience that the emergency repair works may cause, but the safety of the public is our priority.”

The 91 bus was diverted via Potternewton Lane and Scott Hall Road during previous work on the road, but it is not yet known if that will happen again.