Leeds student receives royal wedding invite

A Leeds University student will be the envy of people up and down the country after scooping an invite to this summer’s royal wedding.

Kensington Palace announced recently that 1,200 members of the public will be invited into the grounds of Windsor Castle to share the wedding day of HRH Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Nakkita Charag, who is studying Economics and Russian Civilisation at Leeds University, is one of the lucky few to get the invite.

The 19-year-old, a volunteer first aider with St John Ambulance, says she is looking forward to the momentous day.

“I was really surprised at first, as I’d been following the story in the news, but never expected to be invited,” she said.

“Like millions of others, I thought I’d be watching it on the television.

“However, I’m thrilled and very excited to be taking part in such a special occasion.

“I’m taking my sister, Radya, with me and she’s a volunteer first aider too so there will be at least two representatives from St John Ambulance.”

Since joining the charity as a cadet just five years ago, Nakkita has provided first aid at community events and just recently was a first aider at the Grand National.

Also a passionate first aid advocate, Nakkita has represented St John Ambulance at Westminster at an All Party Parliamentary Group, serves on the County Priory Group for the charity and has attended a number of ceremonial events.

Nakkita will be among those watching the arrival of the bride and groom at St George’s Chapel on May 19 and will also see the newlyweds start their carriage procession through Windsor.