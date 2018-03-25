Leeds student stabbed beaten and bitten in unprovoked attack outside house party

A LEEDS student said he was stabbed, beaten and bitten during a brutal and unprovoked attack by suspected gatecrashers outside a student house party in Headingley.

University of Leeds aviation technolgy student Mitt Malhotra, 21, said he was targeted by at least two men in the garden of the house on Spring Road, Headingley, just before 4.30am on Saturday. (March 24)

Mr Malhotra, who is living in Hyde Park, Leeds, said two men verbally abused him and his girlfriend Lauren Best, 20, before he was attacked.

Mr Malhotra said one of the men punched him to the ground before at least one other man punched and kicked him.

He said: "One of them bit me on my stomach for around 15 seconds. while the other two were kicking me in the head and punching me.

"I was screaming in excruciating pain while trying to get this guy off me, I was absoultely terrified."

Mr Malhotra said after the initial attack ended he was in shock and was stood on Spring Road talking to his girlfriend when he was punched to the ground again.

He said he believed the man had a knife or a blade between his knuckles during that attack.

Mr Malhotra, said: "He swung round and sliced the left side of my ear. He hit me again and sliced my forehead with the knife."

Mt Malhotra said he went to Leeds General Infirmary on Saturday morning and had five stitches in a head wound.

He suffered two broken teeth, a knife slash wound on his forearm and on his right leg and a severe knife wound to his left ear.

He said he will have to have a hepatitis b injection after being bitten on the stomach. He suffered cuts and bruises all over his body.

Mr Malhotra said police are investigating, adding: "It was absoultely traumatic. One of the most terrifying things I have ever experienced and completely unprovoked.

"These people were just looking for trouble."

Mr Malhotra said he suspects the three men had gatecrashed the party.

Mr Malhotra's girlfriend Lauren Best has published pictures of his injuries on social media in a bid to help the appeal for information trace the attackers.

West Yorkshire Police are investigating the attack on Mr Malhotra.

Call police with information on 101, quoting crime reference number 13180138960.