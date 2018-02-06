Leeds study ‘could personalise’ type 2 diabetes treatment

A new health partnership in Leeds will evaluate the benefits of a test which can help predict whether someone is likely to develop type 2 diabetes.

The test, developed by US biotech company SomaLogic, measures protein indicators or biomarkers in a blood sample.

The Leeds Centre for Personalised Medicine and Health believes that this could allow doctors to offer a more tailored approach to treating the condition by working with patients to find the best way to keep them healthy.

Dr Mike Messenger, who is head of the centre, said: “A greater understanding of individuals’ current and future health needs means GPs can provide the most effective advice to stay healthy. In some cases the evidence may point to more regular monitoring of a patient or advice about lifestyle changes; for others, it might mean medication or treatment at an earlier stage. This is important research which could help to improve the health of people across Leeds for years to come.”

The Leeds Centre for Personalised Medicine and Health is hosted by the University of Leeds and is part of the Leeds Academic Health Partnership, which brings together leading experts, including those from three of the city’s universities, NHS organisations and Leeds City Council.

Figures from Public Health England (PHE) estimate that 3.8 million people have diabetes, nine out of ten having type 2, which PHE says is largely preventable or manageable through lifestyle changes. Being overweight is a key risk.

Dr Yvette Oade, chief medical officer for Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “Research and innovation is at the heart of everything we do in Leeds Teaching Hospitals as we know it brings better outcomes for patients.

“Personalised medicine is an area of growth and this innovation which might allow us to understand the potential to predict and even prevent disease before it occurs is particularly exciting.”