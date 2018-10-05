Leeds tapas restaurant and gin bar Pintura Kitchen has closed down

One of Leeds' most popular Spanish restaurants has closed suddenly.

Pintura Kitchen and Bar, in Trinity Leeds, opened in 2015 and quickly became a hugely popular culinary destination.

The restaurant served tapas based on cuisine from the Basque region of Spain, and the basement of the four-storey unit was occupied by a gin bar.

Trinity Leeds confirmed that the premises are now vacant, but a reason for the closure has not been given.

Pintura was originally part of the bar and restaurant company Leelex, which also owns Cielo Blanco, Neon Cactus, Jake's Bar and Oporto.

The firm entered administration this week and Cielo Blanco in Trinity Leeds closed, but it is not clear whether Pintura is still part of the company. Administrators KPMG stated that Pintura was not part of the Leelex administration deal and that it had closed independently. The other Leelex businesses continue to trade.

