Leeds taxi drivers' slow drive protest: Four hours of Monday morning city centre traffic delays expected

TRAFFIC disruption is expected in Leeds city centre on Monday morning as taxi drivers take part in a four-hour long slow drive protest.

Leeds Private Hire Drivers Organisation have organised the protest from 6am to 10am on a circular route in Leeds city centre.

The organisation said it has been arranged because drivers have concerns over a number of problems.

They say missiles are being hurled at drivers on a daily basis and an increased number of £70 fines are being imposed for drivers picking up and dropping off in areas with bus stop markings in Leeds city centre.

In a WhatsApp message, drivers are asked to meet at Morrison's on Kirkstall Road before heading into Leeds on Kirkstall Road and on to Wellington Street, King Street, East Parade, Calverley Street, Portland Way, Woodhouse Lane, Merrion Street, New York Road, Regent Street, St Peter's Street, Duke Street, Kirkgate, High Court, Call Lane, Swinegate, Quebec Street, and back on to East Parade before staring the route again.