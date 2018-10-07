Leeds teenager’s street clean good deed goes viral on Facebook

A TEENAGER who spent more than an hour clearing up broken glass after vandals smashed three bus shelters on a Leeds street has gone viral on Facebook.

A bus driver took a photograph of 16-year-old Alex Davidson after spotting him sweeping up debris at a bus shelter on South Parkway Road on Saturday afternoon.

The driver posted the photograph on Facebook with the message: “If anyone recognises him, please let his family know they should be very proud for raising such a generous, thoughtful, polite, well-balance lad.

“All my passengers were very impressed with his actions.”

The post had thousands of likes on Facebook.

Alex,who lives near the bus stop, said he was walking his girlfriend to the stop on Saturday afternoon when he saw the damage.

He went home to get a brush and a bin to put the broken glass in.

Former Leeds City Academy student Alex, who is studying for a BTEC in applied sciences at Leeds City College, said: “The glass was scattered all over the place. I was worried about kids falling over and getting hurt.”