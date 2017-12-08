Leeds’ Temple Newsam needs YOU to vote for this amazing silver sculpture in contest

This stunningly crafted silver sculpture on display in Leeds has been named one of the year’s top ten new pieces displayed at heritage sites across the UK.

Artist Junko Mori’s beautiful ‘Silver Poetry; Spring Fever Ring’, was displayed as part of Temple Newsam House’s recent Showstoppers exhibition, which finished in October and is now on display in the house’s Bullion Room.

The incredible object is the most significant piece of silver by the artist in a public collection anywhere in the world and has just been named in the Art Fund’s top ten acquisitions of 2017.

The impressive piece features many repetitions of 31 different hand-forged silver components and is inspired by the bursting of new life on the spring forest floor in North Wales. Mori is a Japanese artist and metalworker born in Yokohama. She is best known for her hand-forged metal sculptures that are both organic and minimalist, including the beautiful Temple Newsam piece.

Also making the Art Fund’s top ten list is Movie, by Hilary Lloyd which is displayed at Leeds Art Gallery.

This installation comprises a single-screen projected image of raw and edited video footage which shifts between subject, speed and perspective, and features various textures of the city.

Members of the public can vote for their favourite piece until Monday, December 11, and staff at Leeds Museums and Galleries are urging you to vote for our local pieces.

Cast your votes at: https://www.artfund.org/news/poll/choose-your-favourite-art-fund-work-of-2017