Leeds to be as hot as Barcelona and Los Angeles this weekend as heatwave rolls in

Yorkshire's warm spring is set to continue this weekend as the fourth heatwave of the year arrives.

The city will enjoy temperatures similar to those predicted for Barcelona and Los Angeles this Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday will be the sunniest day, with highs of 20 degrees.

Sunday will be more cloudy with sunny spells and highs of 21 degrees.

The heatwave will continue into next week, with temperatures hovering around the 20 mark until Thursday, and plenty of sunshine expected.