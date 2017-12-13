Leeds tourist seriously injured after minibus falls off a cliff

A Leeds woman holidaying in Fuerteventura suffered nightmare injuries when her transfer minibus overturned.

Marlene de Dominicis, 69, from Yeadon, spent four months in a body brace after the vehicle rolled down a steep drop on its way to the airport.

Marlene was left in a back brace after fracturing vertebrae

She is now taking legal action after fracturing her vertebrae in the accident in December 2016 while travelling with her sister.

Marlene has now had to give up her job in financial services due to the injuries she sustained.

The minibus was owned by a Canary Islands company who had been sub-contracted by British airport transfer firm Hoppa.

After the crash, Marlene had to move in with her daughter, give up dance classes and take early retirement from her job as an office manager.

She has instructed personal injury specialists at law firm Irwin Mitchell to investigate the cause of the accident.

Solicitor Daniel Matchett said:

“Marlene had enjoyed her holiday but the crash on the way home left her suffering really serious injuries which could have been life-threatening.

“She has been through a terrifying ordeal and had to wear a body brace for four months. It is important that we find out exactly what happened. Luckily, she was wearing a seatbelt, otherwise it could have been much worse.

“Marlene understandably now wants to know what happened and whilst our investigations are ongoing, the police did attend the scene and we have obtained a copy of their records.

“Criminal proceedings have been commenced against the driver in Spain.”

Marlene added:

“At the end of an enjoyable holiday, I was actually looking forward to getting home. We had booked a private minibus transfer to the airport as we thought it would be convenient and hassle-free. However, everything changed when the accident happened. It was terrifying and completely unexpected.

“I was left with serious injuries to my back and neck. I want to know what happened so that lessons can be learned and hopefully it will not happen to others in future.”

Anyone who may have information about the crash is asked to get in touch with Daniel Matchett at Irwin Mitchell on 0161 838 3178 or email Daniel.Matchett@IrwinMitchell.com.