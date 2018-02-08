Leeds United catering worker Annie is 83-years-old but has no plans to retire from dream Elland Road job

LEEDS United fan Annie Cochrane loves her job working in catering at Elland Road – and at the age of 83 has no plans to retire.

Mrs Cochrane, of Whinmoor, Leeds, has been working at the club for around 20-hours a week for the past 16 years.

She started waitressing work in the banqueting suite and moved on to match day catering in the East Stand, where she gets to catch a glimpse of games while serving guests.

Mrs Cochrane, who also works at the club as and when required for weekday functions, said: “I enjoy it very much because I meet all sorts of different people.

“I like working with younger people, it’s nice to listen to what the younger generation have to say.

“I find the work easier than doing housework! While I’m fit enough to do it and while I’m able to drive I will continue working.

“My health has been good fortunately so I am able to keep going.”



The eldest of Mrs Cochrane’s four children is aged 61 and she also has six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.



She is originally from Kilbarchan village near Glasgow in Scotland and moved to Leeds aged 31 in 1967.



She made the move with her late husband Ian, after he was promoted to executive officer with Royal Ordanance at the former Barnbow factory in Crossgates.



Mrs Cochrane said Ian, who died aged 61 in 1992, was an avid Leeds United fan and season ticket holder.

She said the best thing about the job is “working for Leeds United.”



Mrs Cochrane, who also enjoys weekly Scottish dancing sessions at Barwick in Elmet Village Hall, has met a string of famous current and former Leeds players during her time working at Elland Road. She said: “I just feel privileged.”



She spent 30 years doing part-time voluntary work as a Citizens Advice Bureau advisor in Crossgates and Leeds city centre.



She also spent ten years from 1989 working at the Royal Mail delivery office on Wellington Street.



Rob Smyth, general manager at Leeds United, said: “Annie has been an instrumental part in both matchday and non matchday activities here at Elland Road for numerous years and offers customers a great level of service with a fantastic Scottish charm.

“With years of knowledge she provides some of our younger staff with skills to set them up in many years to come.”