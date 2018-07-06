Leeds United fan who believes football is coming home gets £50 'England 2018 World Cup winners' tattoo after 'premonition'

Most of the country now believes that football is indeed coming home.

"Russia takes some beating": An England fan from Leeds at the World Cup

But for one Leeds United fan, it was never in doubt.

Carpet fitter Jamie Richardson, 32, from Allerton Bywater had the words 'England 2018 World Cup winner' inked on his torso after a premonition when England were leading Panama 5-0 at half time in their second group game of the World Cup.

Gareth Southgate's troops went on to comfortably dismantle the Central American outfit 6-1 to qualify from their group, before beating Colombia on penalties in the last 16. They now face Sweden tomorrow (Saturday, 3pm) for a place in the semi finals.

And for Jamie, England's World Cup heroics were never in doubt, even when others were saying that they didn't stand a chance.

Jamie told the YEP: "When the dust settles and the World Cup is on the plane home, I'll be able to say that I always believed when others said we would be knocked out.

"My premonition when England were beating Panama 5-0 at half time was a realisation that England would win the World Cup.

"I thought if I get that tattoo then football will come home."

The artwork cost Jamie £50 and was completed by Dale Longbottom in Castleford's Lotus studio just after England's success over Panama on Monday, June 25.

The 'massive' Leeds United fan has now appeared on TV in Australia, India and has been featured on ITV's this Morning with Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

He will be tuning in to tomorrow's last 16 clash with the Swedes in the White Swan pub in Kippax, Leeds and of course, he is full of optimism.

"I'm going for a 2-0 win, Harry Kane to score first."

But for Jamie, the tattoo goes further than just football. It has a deeper meaning.

He added; "England expects every fan to do their duty.

"It's bigger than football - we're English - we're proud and we're better than everyone else."