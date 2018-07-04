Leeds United fans from India and New Zealand bond over Pontus Jansson at World Cup match

Two Leeds United fans have filmed themselves singing Whites defender Pontus Jansson's special song at a World Cup match.

An Indian man called Aravind posted a video on Twitter with an unnamed supporter from Auckland, New Zealand, at the Sweden v Switzerland tie in Russia.

Both men are wearing Leeds United away shirts, and can be seen chanting Swedish star Jansson's name.

Despite what was predicted to be a quiet World Cup for Leeds United's players, Jansson has found himself part of an impressive run to the quarter-finals after seeing off the Swiss challenge.

Their next opponents? England of course - the two countries face each other for a semi-final spot on Saturday.

