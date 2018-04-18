Leeds United stars help out at Leeds foodbank warehouse

The Leeds South and East Foodbank got a special delivery yesterday – four Leeds United players laden with food parcels.

Players Matthew Pennington, Ronaldo Vieira, Kemar Roofe and Luke Ayling clubbed together with their teammates to buy almost 200kg of food to donate to the facility, which helps 9,000 Leeds residents per year who cannot afford a food shop.

LUFC footballers Matthew Pennington and Luke Ayling.

Pennington said: “The lads have come together and bought some food to donate to the food bank because they’re doing great work here and this will help people across Leeds. I think they’re a great idea, the demand has gone up so much recently and it’s helping a lot of families.”

Ayling added: “It’s a great cause, if you can give something then please do.”

