Leeds United to open two new club shops

Leeds United are opening two new official stores in the city.

An outlet has already opened at Leeds Bradford Airport and another unit is currently being refurbished in the Trinity Centre.

The club already has an official shop in the Merrion Centre as well as at Elland Road.

The airport store will be open from 4.30am-4.30pm daily and is located after the security clearance area.

Opening times for the Trinity store will be confirmed when the refit is complete.

The Elland Road superstore is currently undergoing a major refurbishment and is now temporarily closed. A 'pop-up' merchandise shop will operate in Howard's Bar, opposite the West Stand ticket office, during the summer.