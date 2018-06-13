Leeds valuer finds rare coin set for the bin after being discovered in grandmother's attic to be worth £100k

Cash was quite literally in the attic of one grandmother's home - in the form of a vintage coin worth £100,000.

The 17th century Rawlins' Oxford Crown was discovered in a box of coins, found by a 69-year-old woman whilst clearing out her loft in Hull.

The Rawlins' Oxford coin.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, "nearly fell off her chair" when she learnt its value, after sending the box, as well as costume jewellery and a silver-plated tea set, to Leeds-based Vintage Cash Cow, an online platform where people can sell vintage items for cash.

The coin was minted in 1644 during the reign of Charles I and is believed to be one of only 100 ever made.

Antony Charman, Head Valuer and Co-founder of Vintage Cash Cow said: “We receive literally tonnes of coins and much of this is only worth its weight in metal.

"But this distinctive coin immediately stood out. Given its value, we decided to share the good news face to face with the owner and her trusted friend.

Antony Charman with the coin.

"Her other items were worth £150 and I think she was already delighted with that, but thought a house visit was a little over the top.

"We then revealed the valuation of the Charles 1st coin and she nearly fell off her chair."

The woman inherited the shoebox of coins from her grandfather several decades ago.

As she cleared out her attic, she offered it to her children, but they turned it down, believing what she had was "worthless junk".

The coin

She considered binning the box but decided to post it to the service, which values vintage items.

Vintage Cash Cow is now planning to auction the coin in either London, New York or Hong Kong later this year.

Experts say it is expected to fetch more than £100,000 given its rarity and "exceptionally good condition".

The owner plans to use the windfall to help her granddaughter, who is currently expecting her first child, fund a house deposit, as well as going on a cruise.

The coin, which was discovered in an attic.

The Rawlins' Oxford Crown

According to British Archaeology at Oxford's Ashmolean Museum, the coin shows King Charles I mounted on his horse above the Oxford cityscape.

Latin lettering described him as ‘Charles, by the grace of God King of Great Britain, France and Ireland’.

Thomas Rawlins, who was appointed as Graves of Seals, Stamps and Medals' in oxford in 1643, engraved the crown.