A DOG that had to be put to sleep was suffering from very rare disease Alabama rot, a Leeds veterinary practice has confirmed.

A statement posted on White Cross Vets Guiseley Facebook page earlier today (Weds Jan 24) reads: "We are sad to announce that a suspected case of Cutaneous and Renal Glomerular Vasculopathy (Alabama Rot) was seen at our practice in mid December.

"The dog was immediately referred for specialist treatment, but sadly had to be euthanised, and samples sent to a veterinary surgery in Hampshire have since confirmed the diagnosis.

"Alabama rot is a very rare disease, which at present is of unknown cause. It occurs very sporadically and is extremely unusual in this part of the country.

"There is no specific reason to avoid walking in any particular area, but we recommend cleaning your dogs' paws after coming in from a walk, though it is unknown if this is of benefit.

"The initial signs of Alabama rot, include unexplained sores or swellings on the skin, particularly on the legs or mouth. It is important to remember that the vast majority of skin lesions will not be a result of Alabama rot, but do get in touch if you have any concerns."

For more information, go to https://www.andersonmoores.com/owner/CRGV.php