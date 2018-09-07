Leeds weather forecast: Sunny spells but this is when rain could spoil plans

Have your say

The weather in Leeds is set to be a mixed bag today as forecasters predict both sunshine and some small light showers throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning is set to see sunny spells, with a temperature of around 12C, reaching 13C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

Early afternoon will be overcast, before the sun returns late afternoon. However, light showers are set to occur at around 4pm. Maximum temperature of 15C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

Early evening will see sunny spells, which will continue until just after 7pm. Temperatures will continue to be around 14C, until they begin to cool at 8pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Rain is expected throughout most of the day tomorrow, accompanied by periods of cloud and a maximum temperature of 16C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

Sunday will then be brighter, with a mixture of sunny spells, cloud and some light showers.

According to the Met Office the second half of September is expected to see a good deal of dry and warm weather around the UK.

However, spells of more changeable weather will become increasingly likely as the month progresses.

Daytime temperatures are expected to be above average overall, with some warm days across the south and east at the start of the period, and with the warmer weather spreading further north and west at times.