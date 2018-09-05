Leeds weather forecast: Sunny spells but this is when rain is set to hit

Have your say

The weather in Leeds is set to be a mixed bag today as forecasters predict both sunshine and cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will be reasonably bright, with sunny spells throughout the morning and temperatures of 14/15C which will reach 16C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will continue to see sunny spells throughout the afternoon, climbing to temperatures of 19C by mid-afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

Early evening will then become cloudy, with temperatures of around 18C. Temperatures will then begin to dip at 8pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow in Leeds will see a mixture of sunny spells and cloud. Maximum temperature of 14C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The rest of this week is set to see a mixture of sunny spells and cloud, with rain then set to hit on Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will range from 14-17C.

According to the Met Office the second half of September is expected to see a good deal of dry and warm weather around the UK.

However, spells of more changeable weather will become increasingly likely as the month progresses.

Daytime temperatures are expected to be above average overall, with some warm days across the south and east at the start of the period, and with the warmer weather spreading further north and west at times.