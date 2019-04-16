Leeds West MP demands rail improvements at Bramley Station

A Leeds MP is demanding urgent action from Transport Secretary Chris Grayling to give Bramley station a much-needed upgrade.

Rachel Reeves, MP for Leeds West MP, has written to Mr Grayling calling for a raft of improvements to ease the safety fears of people using the station. In her letter, Ms Reeves said: “My constituents regularly contact me with concerns about Bramley Station, in particular the quality of lighting at the station, the need for better CCTV and improved seating.”

Following a meeting with Northern Rail, the West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) and local councillors, it was agreed that CCTV and better lighting were required in the wake of reports of increased criminal activity around the station.

However, Ms Reeves told Mr Grayling that Northern Rail had failed to outline a timescale for the upgrade or offer a commitment that CCTV cameras will be installed. She also highlighted the continuing problem of overcrowding that left some travellers unable to even board trains.

Ms Reeves has also written to Northern Rail Managing Director, David Brown and Councillor Kim Groves, Chair of the WYCA’s Transport Committee, about the need for improvements and better services at Bramley.

Ms Reeves said: “Travellers using Bramley Station deserve far better. They have endured overcrowded trains, poor lighting that makes them feel unsafe at night and limited car parking for far too long.

“The station is in urgent need of an upgrade and the delivery of promised improvements like better lighting and cameras. We also need to see Northern Rail doing far more to try to ease the terrible overcrowding on peak services which is causing needless distress to my constituents.”