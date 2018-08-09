Leeds Wetherspoons the Three Hulats' extension approved

A Leeds pub is due to be extended to include the vacant site of a former nightclub.

J D Wetherspoon Plc wants to revamp The Three Hulats in Harrogate Road in Chapel Allerton.

A planning statement reads that there is a vacant nightclub to the back left hand side of the ground floor at a slightly lower level, with an entrance and rooms at basement level beneath.

It continues: “The proposal extends the customer area and kitchen into the whole of the vacant nightclub, with new customer toilets and staff accommodation at first floor.”

“Improvements” to the beer garden are also due to comprise a canopy, with booth seating to be provided in the existing lower section to the left hand side, and fixed planters around the raised area on the front boundary.

The site, which is just outside the Chapel Allerton Conservation Area, was originally known as The Bowling Green, but this was replaced in the early 20th century by the current building, initially named the Three Hulats but later renamed as The Mexborough Arms.

When it was purchased by J D Wetherspoon in 1999 the name reverted back to The Three Hulats, according to planning documents.

The name of this pub recalls Chapel Allerton’s historic connection with the Savile family, earls of Mexborough, whose coat of arms includes three hulats or owls.

Leeds City Council planners approved the proposal.