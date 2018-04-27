Leeds woman died after being 'hit by car while crossing road'

A WOMAN suffered a fatal head injury when she was struck by a car in Leeds, an inquest opening heard.

Bridgett Chappell, 57, was hit by a car while she was crossing Belle Isle Road near the junction with West Grange Drive in Belle Isle at around 8.15pm on Tuesday April 3, an inquest opening at Wakefield Coroner's Court was told.

Ms Chappell, of East Grange Road, Belle Isle, was taken to Leeds General Infirmary, where she died the following day.

The inquest opening was told a post mortem was carried out and the preliminary cause of death was recorded as a head injury due to a road traffic collision.

Area coroner Jonathan Leach said police are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

Mr Leach adjourned the inquest pending further police enquiries

In a statement following Ms Chappell's death, her family said: "The family are absolutely devastated at our tragic and sudden loss.

"We would like to take this opportunity to encourage anybody who has any information relating to the incident, no matter how minor it may seem, to please contact the police at the earliest opportunity."

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police's major collision enquiry team on 101.