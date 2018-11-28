Leeds workers and residents set to have their say on the city centre

People from Leeds are set to have their say on plans to transform the city’s public spaces over the next decade.

Leeds City Council has revealed its first Leeds Our Spaces strategy, which is set to focus on projects in the city centre of Leeds, such as City Square and The Headrow, and outlining how much they will change over the next ten years.

It comes hot on the heels of other initiatives such as the clean air charging zone, which is set to come into force in 2020 as the council leadership wants to make the city a more welcoming place to visitors.

People who live and work in the city centre are encouraged to take part in the conversation, which lasts until February 2019, with a final strategy being presented later that year.

Councillor Judith Blake, leader of Leeds City Council said: “We are in an exciting period of growth in the city at the moment, and this is only set to continue over the next decade as we see millions of pounds spent on developments to enhance the city and position it as a 21st century city which is welcoming and compassionate.

“Public spaces are there to be used and enjoyed by everyone, and it is so important that we make these spaces, welcoming, accessible and well connected, as well as taking the chance to improve air quality as and where we can with new developments.

“We want to open a conversation around the strategy with the people of Leeds who live, work or visit the city to better understand their views on public spaces in Leeds, and what people would like to see more of in the future.

“As we move forward and bring online various key pieces of development across the city, for example City Square, we will be coming back to people to ask for their views on specific spaces.”

A statement from the council read: “The Leeds Our Spaces Strategy will be a route map to ensure that the delivery of any new public spaces meet the city’s vision for the creation of world class, inclusive and vibrant spaces that become the city’s greatest culture asset so as to create a city centre that looks as good as it feels.”

To read the strategy and get involved with the conversation visit www.leedsourspaces.co.uk or join the conversation on Twitter or Facebook via #LeedsOurSpaces.