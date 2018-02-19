Leeds writer Kay Mellor launches Marie Curie’s Great Daffodil Appeal 2018

Leeds writer Kay Mellor officially launched Marie Curie’s Great Daffodil Appeal 2018 during a visit to the Bradford hospice today.

The acclaimed actress, scriptwriter and director dropped in to meet the nurses and patients at the West Yorkshire hospice to launch the charity’s biggest annual fundraising campaign.

Held every March, the Appeal calls on supporters to donate and wear a daffodil to help fund the nursing care for people with terminal illnesses.

Kay spent almost three hours talking to patients about their personal experiences and meeting the nurses who provide care at the hospice, before enjoying a slice of daffodil-themed cake.

She said: “Terminal illness touches every one of us in some way or another during our lives. The work of the nurses is simply amazing and provides comfort to individuals and families when they need it the most.

“I am so proud to be supporting this year’s Great Daffodil Appeal and hope that together, we can raise vital funds to allow Marie Curie to care for even more people.”

Amanda Warrent, Marie Curie community fundraiser added: “We’re delighted that Kay Mellor is supporting Marie Curie this year and has given up so much of her time to help launch the Great Daffodil Appeal.

“Acting as ambassador, we’re excited that Kay will help raise the profile of the campaign locally, encouraging more people to sign up to support the appeal or make a donation and wear a daffodil.”

Daffodil pins are available from volunteers at Marie Curie shops and stores including Superdrug, Spar, Poundworld, Hotter Shoes and Wyevale.

Visit the charity’s website at www.mariecurie.org.uk/daffodil for more information or call the Bradford hospice on 01274 386190.