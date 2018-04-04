Lexus driver pronounced dead after M62 lorry crash near Goole

A man has died after a lorry crashed through a central reservation of the M62, police confirmed today.

The motorway was shut throughoutyesterday between junction 36 and 27 near Goole following the collision at around 9.30am.

Officers said that a heavy goods vehicle, loaded with a static caravan, was travelling westbound but went through the central reservation and collided with a black Lexus that was being driven eastbound.

Emergency services attended and the Lexus driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His family are being supported by specially trained officers.

Two other men are in hospital following the collision.

The passenger of the car suffered life-threatening injuries. The driver of the lorry suffered injuries that are thought to be serious but not life threatening.

The road was closed for a significant period.

There are now two lanes open in both directions. The third lane is closed both eastbound and westbound to allow for the central reservation to be repaired.

Investigations into the circumstances of the collision are under way and police are urging any witnesses to call 101 quoting log 106 of April 3.