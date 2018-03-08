Liam Gallagher offers to open Hull's new performance venue

A new 3,500-capacity arena in Hull has asked Liam Gallagher to attend the official opening - and he's keen to do it.

Hull Venue, which is due to open this summer and will host concerts and other events, Tweeted the Oasis star after his brother Noel was controversially accused of insulting the city at a gig in America.

Noel was performing with his band High Flying Birds in Austin, Texas, when he realised a stag party from Hull were in the audience, and exchanged insults about the city with them - reportedly calling it a 's***hole'.

Liam responded on Twitter with the Tweet 'LOVE HULL' and he has now expressed interest in visiting the city to officially open the new venue.

He responded to Hull Venue's invite by asking them to send him the dates.

