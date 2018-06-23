Life in Fridaythorpe, the village on top of the Wolds

At the centre of the Wolds Way is the highest village in the whole of the Yorkshire Wolds. Fridaythorpe is home to about 300 people and is surrounded by rolling farmland on a main highway headed for the coast.

Its location makes it a popular calling point for walkers treading the famous hiking trail, where the village shop makes for a convenient spot to pick up supplies. At the entrance to the village Seaways Café has been serving as a key stop-off for those travelling by road to the seaside, and particularly for bikers who congregate here, swap stories and enjoy a hearty lunch.

When Fridaythorpe's pond dried up in 1826, raiding parties were sent to the neighbouring village to steal water.

Mike Thatcher lives on-site at the café which he runs in partnership with his parents Gillian and Marcus. Its been in the family for nearly 22 years.

“Its’ the location that makes us,” he said. “We catch everyone coming from West Yorkshire and we’re very popular with motorcyclists. They head here because they know other bikers will be here and they can wander round the car park with a cup of tea, look at each other’s bikes and chat with like-minded people.”

But the location is not just a handy juncture. The surrounding countryside ranks among Yorkshire’s finest.

“A lot of people don’t go off the beaten track,” Mr Thatcher said. “I have pictures I’ve taken from going out on my bike and you have to pinch yourself that you live here.”

The stunning Yorkshire Wolds countryside surrounds Fridaythorpe. Picture by Margaret Knowles.

The beautiful tapestry of fields nearby is the result of farmland management, and according to Mr Thatcher local farming is branching out from strictly arable concerns into cattle due to inflated fertiliser costs.

Sadly, in the centre of the village along the A166, the view is punctuated by the eyesore of a boarded up pub. It has been shut for more than a decade having previously had a reputation for serving a quality Sunday calvary.

The village’s parish council has faced struggles too and has only recently re-formed after new members came forward from the community.

Ward councillor Andy Burton said: “I’ve just been involved in reinstating the parish council. We had a number of people leave the area but it’s back up and running again.” As for the pub, Coun Burton suggested it was prohibitively high business rates that make it difficult to run as a viable concern, but he suggested that neither the pub and parish council difficulties reflect on the village itself. “It’s a nice Wolds village and a vibrant community,” he said.

Billy Foster has lived in the village for 42 years and helps man the village shop.

“I know everyone here to be quite honest,” he said. “We get to know the bikers and people staying at the caravan site.

“It’s a quiet life. You can go home, switch off and enjoy it.”

FACTS

The village lies between York and Driffield and reaches up to 170m above sea level.

In 1826, the village pond dried up amid a severe drought causing villagers to raid neighbouring Fimber in a bid to steal water from the pond there. A fierce fight ensued and the invaders were repelled. That night it began to rain.

The popular Seaways Café sells locally produced Yorkshire Wolds Honey.