Lights, camera, action: Your chance to look behind the scenes of Emmerdale village

Have you spent your days dreaming of ambling around the village of the nation's best loved soap?

READ: Leeds mum and daughter’s joy as carpool karaoke-style video goes viral

Well now is your chance, as the fictitious village of Emmerdale offers behind closed doors access to the public, beginning from next weekend.

This is your chance to see the famous Woolpack

When the cameras stop rolling, the gates open as cast and crew down scripts as the tours begin.

Guests are transported by coach to the closed set location, within the Harewood Estate in Leeds.

They will then embark on a 90 minute, fully guided, outside walking tour including exterior sets of the famous Woolpack pub, the dramatic Village Hall and

many more - with plenty of time to take photos of course.

The set is located at Harewood House, Leeds.

READ: How you can get a free coffee from Pret a Manger in Leeds every day this week

There is also the opportunity to purchase snacks, refreshments and souvenirs. The first date available to take the tour is Saturday, March 31.

General Manager of the attraction, Nikki Jacobs says: “It’s always an exciting time when we open the village for tours. Our visitors love having the chance to stroll through the iconic village and learn all about how the soap is filmed there.”

The Emmerdale Village Tour is now open for selected weekends until the end of June 2018. This is the only tour of the real working set available to the general public.

READ: Trinity Leeds shopping centre celebrating 5th birthday with free cake and £10,000 giveaway TODAY

The price of a ticket of The Emmerdale Village Tour is £32 per person and must be pre-booked by visiting the website or by calling the reservations team on 01904 261 262.

For more information you can visit http://www.emmerdalestudioexperience.co.uk/village-tour/