Lincolnshire couple in court over death of fox cubs after police probe into alleged hunting kennel cruelty

Five people have appeared in court accused of killing fox cubs after a police inquiry into alleged cruelty at a hunting kennel.

Julie Elmore, Paul Oliver, Nathan Parry, Paul Reece and Hannah Rose were not asked to enter a plea to charges of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal when they appeared at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

The charges relate to foxes which are alleged to have been killed in south Herefordshire between May 13 and May 28 2016.

Elmore, 54, and Parry, 38, both of the Brynarw estate near Abergavenny, face four charges of killing fox cubs, contrary to the 2006 Animal Welfare Act.

Oliver, 39, and Rose, 29, both of Sutton Crosses, near Spalding, Lincolnshire, face four counts of animal cruelty under the same legislation.

Reece, 47, from Itton, near Chepstow in South Wales, faces two charges of causing unnecessary suffering in Wormelow, Herefordshire, also alleged to have taken place in May 2016.

All five defendants were charged after an inquiry by West Mercia Police into claims that fox cubs were taken into kennels linked to a hunt in south Herefordshire.

A district judge adjourned the proceedings on Tuesday to allow the defendants to view video footage, which has been served by the prosecution, before they enter any pleas.

The defendants, who spoke only to confirm their names, addresses and ages during the half-hour hearing, were granted unconditional bail to return to the same court on June 19.