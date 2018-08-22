Lindrick double up as they prove to be South Yorkshire's 8215 special club

LINDRICK are celebrating a league and cup double in the South Yorkshire 8215 competition, a league for golfers of a handicap of between 8 and 15.

Captained by Dave Hall, the squad established a commanding margin at the top of the league from their first match in April and were able to increase that lead consistently in each fixture.

The final match of the season saw Lindrick defending a 21-point margin away to second-placed Rotherham.

The hosts were able to reduce the gap, but Lindrick lifted the title with a leeway of 14pts. Rotherham finished in second spot and Sitwell Park were third.

The top two teams also met in the knockout cup final in which Lindrick delivered a three-point victory at the expense of Rotherham after eliminating Worksop in their semi-final.

Hall said "it's been a great effort from everyone this season and to win both trophies is just fantastic. We've had a small but very committed squad of players who have all contributed to our success. Their energy and camaraderie has made captaining the side a very easy job".