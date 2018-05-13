LinkedIn boss takes centre stage at event

LinkedIn’s head of content and social media marketing will dispel some of the myths and hype surrounding web content when he takes centre stage at a major business event tomorrow.

Jason Miller, who will take centre stage during The Yorkshire Mafia’s Buy Yorkshire Conference, says he will shake up the way Yorkshire businesses are using content marketing, giving the region a firm reality check.

Mr Miller will talk about the effectiveness of marketing online and how it depends on putting relevant information in front of the right audience.

Using insights and research from LinkedIn, he will challenge the audience to think and behave differently online to get the most from the platforms that are available.

He said: “The theme of my sessions is ‘Your Content Marketing needs a reality check’.

“It’s all about busting some of the myths and the hype that we are all subject to and which can badly mislead businesses and marketers.”

He added: “I bet you’ve heard that human beings now have a shorter attention span than goldfish.

“It’s one of the most frequently repeated claims in content marketing and it leads people to convince themselves that all content must be snackable and short to be effective.”

This, Mr Miller went on to say, is absolute nonsense.

“There’s never been a study of goldfish attention spans. If you rely solely on short, disposable content you could be training your audiences to ignore you.”

A regular keynote speaker at advertising festivals like Advertising Week Europe and Festival of Marketing, Mr Miller travels around Europe and North America talking about the role of content in marketing today.

Participating at the Buy Yorkshire Conference for the first time as a keynote speaker, Mr Miller will remind his listeners how marketers can drive brand awareness and generate business.

The Buy Yorkshire event is expected to welcome more than 150 exhibitors and over 4,000 delegates making it one of the largest business to business conferences in the north of England.

For more information, about the event, which takes place at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, visit www.buyyorkshire.co.uk.